Dunn’s single leads Palm Beach over Charlotte in 10 innings
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (AP) -- Nick Dunn hit an RBI single in the top of the 10th inning to lead the Palm Beach Cardinals to a 5-4 win over the Charlotte Stone Crabs on Thursday.
Julio Rodriguez scored the go-ahead run on the single after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a single by Luken Baker.
The Cardinals scored one run in the ninth before Charlotte answered with two in the bottom of the inning to tie the game 4-4.
Dunn doubled and singled twice, driving home two runs in the win.
Bryan Dobzanski (1-0) got the win with 1 2/3 innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Mikey York (1-3) took the loss in the Florida State League game.
Palm Beach remains undefeated against Charlotte this season at 4-0.
