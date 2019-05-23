Stevenson’s homer leads Dunedin to 8-5 win over Florida

CLEARWATER, (AP) -- Cal Stevenson hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning, leading the Dunedin Blue Jays to an 8-5 win over the Florida Fire Frogs on Thursday.

The home run by Stevenson scored Kevin Vicuna to give the Blue Jays a 5-4 lead.

Florida answered in the top of the next frame when Riley Delgado hit an RBI single, scoring Izzy Wilson to tie the game.

The Blue Jays took the lead for good in the eighth when Chavez Young hit a three-run home run.

Dany Jimenez (3-1) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Kurt Hoekstra (0-1) took the loss in the Florida State League game.

For the Fire Frogs, Jefrey Ramos singled four times, scoring two runs. Hagen Owenby doubled and singled, driving in two runs.