Atlanta to visit San Francisco Thursday

Atlanta Braves (27-23, second in the NL East) vs. San Francisco Giants (21-27, fifth in the NL West)

San Francisco; Thursday, 3 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Kevin Gausman (2-3, 4.31 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 50 strikeouts) Giants: Madison Bumgarner (3-4, 4.21 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 64 strikeouts)

LINE: Braves favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta can secure a series win with a victory over San Francisco.

The Giants are 10-14 in home games. San Francisco has slugged .369 this season. Shaun Anderson leads the team with a mark of 1.000.

The Braves are 13-11 on the road. Atlanta has slugged .442, good for fourth in the National League. Freddie Freeman leads the team with a .586 slugging percentage, including 25 extra-base hits and 12 home runs. The Braves won the last meeting 9-2. Max Fried earned his seventh victory and Austin Riley went 1-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for Atlanta. Jeff Samardzija took his third loss for San Francisco.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Belt leads the Giants with seven home runs and is batting .228. Pablo Sandoval is 10-for-26 with two doubles, four home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for San Francisco.

Freeman leads the Braves with 25 extra base hits and is slugging .586. Ronald Acuna Jr. has 13 hits and is batting .000 over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 5-5, .223 batting average, 4.10 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Braves: 7-3, .264 batting average, 3.54 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Giants Injuries: Johnny Cueto: 60-day IL (elbow), Travis Bergen: 10-day IL (left shoulder strain).

Braves Injuries: Chad Sobotka: 10-day IL (abdomen), Darren O'Day: 10-day IL (forearm), Ender Inciarte: 10-day IL (lumbar strain).