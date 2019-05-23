Neuse leads Las Vegas to 7-5 win over Albuquerque

LAS VEGAS (AP) -- Sheldon Neuse hit a two-run homer in the third inning, leading the Las Vegas Aviators to a 7-5 win over the Albuquerque Isotopes on Wednesday.

The home run by Neuse, part of a four-run inning, gave the Aviators a 4-2 lead before Mark Payton hit a two-run single later in the inning.

Following the big inning, the Isotopes cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Sam Hilliard hit a two-run home run.

The Aviators tacked on another run in the eighth when Nick Martini hit an RBI single, scoring Franklin Barreto.

J.B. Wendelken (1-1) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Albuquerque starter Ryan Castellani (2-2) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

Hilliard homered and tripled, scoring a pair of runs while also driving home a couple for the Isotopes. Garrett Hampson doubled and singled twice.