Newsome leads Modesto to 4-1 win over San Jose
MODESTO, Calif. (AP) -- Ljay Newsome struck out 10 over 6 2/3 innings, leading the Modesto Nuts over the San Jose Giants in a 4-1 win on Wednesday. With the loss, the Giants snapped a six-game winning streak.
Newsome (5-2) allowed five hits to get the win.
Modesto got on the board first in the third inning when Cal Raleigh hit a two-run double.
After Modesto added two runs in the fourth, the Giants cut into the deficit in the eighth inning when John Riley scored on a groundout.
Jake Wong (0-1) went four innings, allowing four runs and seven hits in the California League game. He also struck out six and walked one.
