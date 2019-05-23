Hernandez, Asencio and Aguilar lead Yucatan in win

YUCATAN, Mexico (AP) -- Hector Hernandez, Yeison Asencio and Jose Aguilar each had three hits, as the Leones de Yucatan beat the Sultanes de Monterrey 10-3 on Wednesday.

Hernandez singled three times, scoring two runs.

Trailing 3-1, the Leones took the lead for good with four runs in the third inning. The Leones sent 10 men to the plate as Jonathan Jones hit an RBI triple and then scored on a single by Hernandez en route to the two-run lead.

The Leones later scored in three additional innings to put the game out of reach, including three runs in the seventh.

Yucatan right-hander Jesse Estrada (2-0) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing three runs on four hits over seven innings. Opposing starter Marco Tovar (3-2) took the loss in the Mexican League game after giving up five runs and six hits over 2 1/3 innings.

Yadir Drake singled three times, driving in two runs for the Sultanes.

Despite the loss, Monterrey is 4-1 against Yucatan this season.