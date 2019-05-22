Edman has 4 RBI, leads Memphis to 10-0 win over Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- Tommy Edman drove in four runs, while Tyler O'Neill and Kramer Robertson drove in three apiece as the Memphis Redbirds beat the Nashville Sounds 10-0 on Wednesday.

Edman homered and singled twice, driving home four runs. O'Neill homered, doubled and singled, driving home three runs.

Memphis went up 5-0 in the fourth after Robertson hit a three-run home run.

The Redbirds later added four runs in the sixth and one in the seventh to finish off the blowout.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Memphis starter Daniel Ponce de Leon (4-2) picked up the win after allowing just three hits over five scoreless innings. Opposing starter Tim Dillard (3-3) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after giving up five runs and six hits over five innings.

The Sounds were held off the scoreboard for the fifth time this season, while the Redbirds' staff recorded their second shutout of the year.

With the win, Memphis improved to 7-3 against Nashville this season.