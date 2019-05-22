Taylor, McKay and Sanders shut out Jackson, Montgomery wins 3-0

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) -- Curtis Taylor, Brendan McKay and Phoenix Sanders combined for a shutout as the Montgomery Biscuits beat the Jackson Generals 3-0 on Wednesday.

McKay (3-0) went six scoreless innings, allowing two hits while striking out nine and walking one to get the win. Kevin McCanna (2-1) went five innings, allowing two runs and four hits in the Southern League game. He also struck out four and walked two.

In the fifth inning, Montgomery took a 2-0 lead after Miles Mastrobuoni hit an RBI triple and then scored on a double by Josh Lowe. The Biscuits scored again in the eighth inning when Rene Pinto hit an RBI single, bringing home Lucius Fox.

The Generals were held off the scoreboard for the third time this season, while the Biscuits' staff recorded their eighth shutout of the year.