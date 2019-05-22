Morgan leads Akron to 6-1 win over Harrisburg

AKRON, Ohio (AP) -- Eli Morgan threw 6 2/3 scoreless innings, leading the Akron RubberDucks over the Harrisburg Senators in a 6-1 win on Wednesday.

Morgan (1-0) picked up the win after he struck out six and walked one while allowing three hits.

Up 1-0 in the fifth, Akron extended its lead when it crossed the plate for four runs, including a two-run home run by Daniel Johnson.

Wil Crowe (4-3) went six innings, allowing five runs and four hits in the Eastern League game. He also struck out seven and walked three.