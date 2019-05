BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) -- Daniel Amaral and Dylan Busby scored on an error in the seventh inning, leading the Bradenton Marauders to a 2-1 win over the Fort Myers Miracle on Wednesday.

In the top of the second, Fort Myers took the lead on a solo home run by Trey Cabbage.

Starter Max Kranick (2-5) got the win while Alex Phillips (0-2) took the loss in relief in the Florida State League game.