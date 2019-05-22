Kashima, Guangzhou advance in Asian Champions League

Defending champion Kashima Antlers and two-time winner Guangzhou Evergrande both advanced to the knockout round of the Asian Champions League on Wednesday.

Kashima rallied to beat already-qualified Shandong Luneng 2-1 in Group E, while Guangzhou defeated Daegu FC 1-0 in Group F.

Former Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini put Shandong ahead early but Sho Ito scored a pair of second-half goals to give the Japanese hosts three points.

In the other Group E match, Gyeongnam FC beat Malaysian club Johor Darul Ta'zim 2-0.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Brazil international Paulinho scored the lone goal for Guangzhou Evergrande, heading in from close range in the second half.

Also, Group F winner Sanfrecce Hiroshima beat Melbourne Victory 3-1.

Kashima will face Sanfrecce in the next round while Guangzhou plays Shandong.