Montas expected to start for the Athletics against Indians

Oakland Athletics (24-25, third in the AL West) vs. Cleveland Indians (25-22, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Wednesday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Frankie Montas (5-2, 2.67 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 52 strikeouts) Indians: Jefry Rodriguez (1-3, 3.45 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 20 strikeouts)

LINE: Athletics favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland and Oakland will meet at Progressive Field on Wednesday.

The Indians are 14-10 on their home turf. Cleveland's lineup has 50 home runs this season, Carlos Santana leads the club with eight homers.

The Athletics are 10-15 on the road. Oakland has hit 70 home runs this season, seventh in the American League. Khris Davis leads the club with 12, averaging one every 12.8 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Santana leads the Indians with 16 extra base hits and is slugging .488. Roberto Perez is 6-for-26 with three home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

Davis leads the Athletics with 29 RBIs and is batting .248. Matt Olson is 8-for-37 with four home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Oakland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Indians: 5-5, .237 batting average, 3.36 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

Athletics: 7-3, .246 batting average, 3.21 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

Indians Injuries: Danny Salazar: 60-day IL (shoulder), Corey Kluber: 10-day IL (arm), Mike Clevinger: 60-day IL (back), Bradley Zimmer: 10-day IL (shoulder), Tyler Naquin: 10-day IL (knee), Roberto Perez: day-to-day (head).

Athletics Injuries: Sean Manaea: 60-day IL (shoulder), Daniel Gossett: 60-day IL (elbow), Marco Estrada: 10-day IL (lumbar strain), Jharel Cotton: 60-day IL (elbow), Brett Anderson: day-to-day (neck), Nick Martini: 10-day IL (knee), Khris Davis: day-to-day (hip), Chris Herrmann: 60-day IL (knee).