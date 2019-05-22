LSU rallies to beat South Carolina 8-6 in SEC Tournament

LSU's Josh Smith points as he rounds the bases after hitting a home run against South Carolina during the first inning of the Southeastern Conference tournament NCAA college baseball game Tuesday, May 21, 2019, in Birmingham, Ala. AP Photo

Josh Smith homered and scored three times as No. 5 seed LSU erased an early four-run deficit and defeated No. 12 seed South Carolina 8-6 in a Southeastern Conference Tournament game that ended early Wednesday morning.

LSU (35-22) faces No. 4 seed Mississippi State (45-11) on Wednesday in the first day of double-elimination competition. South Carolina (28-28) has been eliminated.

South Carolina scored five runs in the second inning off LSU starter Cole Henry to grab a 5-1 lead. LSU answered with two runs in the bottom of the second, three in the fourth and two in the fifth.

Devin Fontenot (5-1) pitched 4 1/3 innings of shutout relief and Cade Beloso went 3 of 4 and drove in three runs for LSU. Todd Peterson gave up one run in 2 2/3 innings to earn his third save.

South Carolina's Parker Coyne (2-1) allowed four runs in 1 2/3 innings.