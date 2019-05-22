Sports
Sosa hits walk-off single, Quintana Roo beats Tijuana 4-3
CANCUN, Mexico (AP) -- Ruben Sosa hit a walk-off single with one out in the ninth inning, as the Tigres de Quintana Roo beat the Toros de Tijuana 4-3 on Wednesday.
Irving Zazueta scored the game-winning run after he entered the game as a pinch runner.
The Toros tied the game 3-3 in the top of the ninth when Beau Amaral scored when a runner was thrown out as part of a two-run inning.
Quintana Roo starter Wilfredo Boscan allowed one run and four hits over six innings. He also struck out four and walked two. Joshua Corrales (2-1) got the win in relief while Jumbo Diaz (2-2) took the loss in the Mexican League game.
For the Toros, Jesus Valdez doubled and singled twice.
Despite the loss, Tijuana is 3-1 against Quintana Roo this season.
