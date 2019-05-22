Fry hits walk-off single in eighth, Wisconsin beats Peoria 2-1

APPLETON, Wis. (AP) -- David Fry hit a walk-off single in the eighth inning, as the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers beat the Peoria Chiefs 2-1 in the second game of a doubleheader on Tuesday.

Connor McVey scored the game-winning run after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a single by Fry.

The Timber Rattlers tied the game 1-1 in the bottom of the sixth when Fry hit an RBI single, bringing home Brice Turang.

Reliever Wilfred Salaman (3-3) went one scoreless inning, striking out two to pick up the win. Freddy Pacheco (0-1) went 1 2/3 innings, allowing one run and one hit in the Midwest League game. He also struck out five and walked four.

The Timber Rattlers swept both games of the doubleheader after winning the first game 12-8.