Arauz’s single leads Fayetteville to 7-2 win over Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) -- Jonathan Arauz hit a two-run single in the eighth inning, leading the Fayetteville Woodpeckers to a 7-2 win over the Winston-Salem Dash on Tuesday.

The single by Arauz capped a three-run inning and gave the Woodpeckers a 4-2 lead after Scott Schreiber scored on a forceout earlier in the inning.

Leovanny Rodriguez (3-2) got the win with two innings of scoreless, three-hit relief while Jose Nin (1-1) took the loss in the Carolina League game.