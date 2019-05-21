McBride hits grand slam, leads Lehigh Valley over Syracuse

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) -- Matt McBride hit a grand slam in the eighth inning, leading the Lehigh Valley IronPigs to a 9-3 win over the Syracuse Mets on Tuesday.

The grand slam by McBride capped a five-run inning and gave the IronPigs a 9-3 lead after Damek Tomscha hit an RBI single earlier in the inning.

Lehigh Valley starter Nick Pivetta (4-1) picked up the win despite allowing three runs over five innings. Opposing starter Corey Oswalt (4-1) took the loss in the International League game after giving up four runs and nine hits over five innings.