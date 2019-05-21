Florida, Florida State will continue as school sign four-year football extension

A behind the scenes look at Willie Taggart’s first day as Florida State’s football coach Go behind the scenes with Seminoles.com as they take a look at Willie Taggart's first day as Florida State's head football coach. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Go behind the scenes with Seminoles.com as they take a look at Willie Taggart's first day as Florida State's head football coach.

The Florida-Florida State football rivalry is staying intact for at least another four years, the programs announced Tuesday.

The programs announced a four-year extension was signed to ensure their in-state rivalry series would continue through 2022.

FSU travels to Gainesville to face the Gators in 2019 and 2021, and UF returns the favor with trips to Tallahassee to face the Seminoles in 2020 and 2022. All four games are held during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, something that has been done every year dating to 2015.

FSU has won seven of the past eight games in the series, including a program-best four in a row in Gainesville. However, UF won the last meeting between the teams, 41-14 in 2018 in Tallahassee.

And Florida is the all-time leader in the series, holding a 35-26-2 advantage.

This year’s game is slated for Nov. 30.