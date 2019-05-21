Rangers host the Mariners in division matchup

Seattle Mariners (23-27, fourth in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (22-23, third in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Division rivals Texas and Seattle will play on Tuesday at Globe Life Park in Arlington.

The Rangers are 12-15 against AL West teams. Texas has hit 74 home runs this season, sixth in the American League. Joey Gallo leads the team with 14, averaging one every 10 at-bats.

The Mariners have gone 11-7 against division opponents. Seattle has slugged .463, good for second in in the MLB. Daniel Vogelbach leads the team with a .659 slugging percentage, including 21 extra-base hits and 14 home runs. The Rangers won the last meeting 10-9. Mike Minor notched his fifth victory and Asdrubal Cabrera went 2-for-4 with two home runs and two RBIs for Texas. Mike Leake took his fifth loss for Seattle.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gallo leads the Rangers with 14 home runs and is batting .286. Logan Forsythe has 11 hits and is batting .000 over the last 10 games for Texas.

Mitch Haniger leads the Mariners with 26 extra base hits and has 26 RBIs. Vogelbach is 9-for-28 with a double, five home runs and 12 RBIs over the last 10 games for Seattle.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 5-5, .285 batting average, 5.55 ERA, outscored by two runs

Mariners: 3-7, .232 batting average, 8.48 ERA, outscored by 47 runs

Rangers Injuries: Edinson Volquez: 60-day IL (elbow), Yohander Mendez: 60-day IL (elbow), Shawn Kelley: 10-day IL (infection), Taylor Hearn: 10-day IL (elbow), Luke Farrell: 60-day IL (jaw), Scott Heineman: 60-day IL (shoulder), Danny Santana: day-to-day (ankle), Elvis Andrus: 10-day IL (hamstring).

Mariners Injuries: Arodys Vizcaino: 60-day IL (shoulder), Sam Tuivailala: 10-day IL (achilles), Hunter Strickland: 60-day IL (lat), Felix Hernandez: 10-day IL (shoulder), Gerson Bautista: 10-day IL (pectoral), Kyle Seager: 60-day IL (hand), Dylan Moore: 10-day IL (wrist), Ryon Healy: day-to-day (back).