Calabuig leads Midland to 2-1 win over Frisco

FRISCO, Texas (AP) -- Chase Calabuig hit a two-run homer in the third inning, leading the Midland RockHounds to a 2-1 win over the Frisco RoughRiders on Monday.

The home run by Calabuig scored Luis Barrera to give the RockHounds a 2-0 lead.

In the bottom of the ninth, Frisco saw its comeback attempt come up short after Brendon Davis hit an RBI single, bringing home Charles Leblanc to cut the deficit to one.

Starters Brian Howard and Tyler Phillips turned in great performances for Midland and Frisco, respectively. Howard (4-2) picked up the win after he struck out four while allowing seven hits over six scoreless innings. Phillips (0-1) went 6 1/3 innings, allowing two runs and six hits while striking out six to take the tough loss in the Texas League game.

For the RoughRiders, Davis doubled and singled twice. Preston Beck singled three times.