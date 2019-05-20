Bido leads Greensboro to 2-1 win over Lakewood

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) -- Osvaldo Bido allowed just three hits over six innings, leading the Greensboro Grasshoppers over the Lakewood BlueClaws in a 2-1 win on Monday. With the victory, the Grasshoppers swept the five-game series.

Bido (6-2) picked up the win after he struck out five and walked one while allowing one run.

Lakewood started the scoring in the second inning. After leading off the inning with a single, Ben Pelletier advanced to second on a single by Carlos De La Cruz, went to third on a single by De La Cruz, and then scored on a ground out by Jimmy Smith.

After tying the game in the third, the Grasshoppers took the lead for good in the fourth inning when Grant Koch hit a solo home run.

Tyler McKay (1-3) went five innings, allowing two runs and three hits in the South Atlantic League game. He also struck out two and walked one.

Greensboro remains undefeated against Lakewood this season at 6-0.