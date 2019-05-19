Turchin, Curran lead Delmarva to 9-3 win over Kannapolis

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (AP) -- Doran Turchin hit a two-run homer in the second inning, and Seamus Curran hit a three-run home run and had three hits as the Delmarva Shorebirds beat the Kannapolis Intimidators 9-3 on Sunday.

The home run by Turchin started the scoring in a four-run inning and gave the Shorebirds a 2-0 lead. Later in the inning, Robbie Thorburn and Nick Horvath hit RBI singles.

The Shorebirds later added one run in the third, three in the fifth, and one in the ninth to secure the victory.

Delmarva right-hander Ofelky Peralta (3-0) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on six hits over six innings. Opposing starter Jonathan Stiever (3-3) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game after a rough outing in which he allowed eight runs and 11 hits over five innings.

Johan Cruz homered and singled for the Intimidators.

With the win, Delmarva improved to 8-1 against Kannapolis this season.