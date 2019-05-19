Wenson hits walk-off single in eighth, Burlington beats Wisconsin 7-6

BURLINGTON, Iowa (AP) -- Harrison Wenson hit a walk-off single with one out in the eighth inning, as the Burlington Bees topped the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers 7-6 in the first game of a doubleheader on Sunday.

Nonie Williams scored the game-winning run after he reached base on a fielder's choice and advanced to third following singles by Spencer Griffin and Wenson.

The Bees tied the game 6-6 when Kevin Maitan hit a three-run home run in the fourth.

Reliever Connor Higgins (3-2) picked up the win after he struck out three while allowing one hit over 2 2/3 scoreless innings. Robbie Hitt (1-3) went 2 1/3 innings, allowing one run and two hits in the Midwest League game.

For the Timber Rattlers, Brent Diaz homered and doubled, driving home three runs and scoring a couple.