Cole’s homer leads Nashville to 9-7 win over Round Rock

ROUND ROCK, Texas (AP) -- Hunter Cole hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning, leading the Nashville Sounds to a 9-7 win over the Round Rock Express on Sunday.

The home run by Cole capped a five-run inning and gave the Sounds a 9-7 lead after Patrick Wisdom hit a three-run home run earlier in the inning.

Zac Curtis (1-0) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Reymin Guduan (0-1) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

For the Express, Kyle Tucker tripled and doubled, driving in three runs.