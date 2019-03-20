Sports

Jones lifts Arkansas past Providence 84-72 in NIT

The Associated Press

March 20, 2019 12:06 AM

The Arkansas bench reacts during the second half of a first round NCAA National Invitation Tournament college basketball game against Providence in Providence, R.I., Tuesday, March 19, 2019.
The Arkansas bench reacts during the second half of a first round NCAA National Invitation Tournament college basketball game against Providence in Providence, R.I., Tuesday, March 19, 2019. Michael Dwyer AP Photo
The Arkansas bench reacts during the second half of a first round NCAA National Invitation Tournament college basketball game against Providence in Providence, R.I., Tuesday, March 19, 2019. Michael Dwyer AP Photo
PROVIDENCE, R.I.

Mason Jones had 18 points and Reggie Chaney posted 14 points and seven blocks as Arkansas defeated Providence 84-72 in the NIT first round on Tuesday night.

Jones made 4 of 6 3-pointers.

Isaiah Joe had 12 points for Arkansas (18-15). Gabe Osabuohien added 11 points and eight rebounds.

Maliek White had 19 points for the Friars (18-16). Nate Watson added 15 points. Alpha Diallo had 12 points, 11 rebounds and six steals.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

  Comments  