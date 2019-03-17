Sports

Anaheim and Florida face off for non-conference showdown

The Associated Press

March 17, 2019 03:05 AM

Florida Panthers (32-27-12, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (29-35-9, seventh in the Pacific Division)

Anaheim, California; Sunday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Anaheim plays Florida at Honda Center in a non-conference matchup.

The Ducks are 15-13-8 at home. Anaheim scores 2.3 goals per game, the least in the Western Conference. Jakob Silfverberg leads the team with 21 total goals.

The Panthers have gone 14-15-6 away from home. Florida has surrendered 38 power-play goals, killing 81 percent of opponent opportunities. In their last meeting on Nov. 28, Anaheim won 3-2. Nick Ritchie scored a team-high two goals for the Ducks in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Silfverberg leads the Ducks with 21 goals and has totaled 33 points. Josh Manson has recorded five assists over the last 10 games for Anaheim.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 4-2-4, averaging 3.8 goals, 7.3 assists, three penalties and 6.6 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .904 save percentage.

Ducks: 5-5-0, averaging 3.1 goals, five assists, 4.9 penalties and 10.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .908 save percentage.

Ducks Injuries: Brendan Guhle: day to day (undisclosed).

Panthers Injuries: James Reimer: day to day (lower body), Denis Malgin: day to day (undisclosed).

