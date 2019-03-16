Sports

Red Wings take on the Islanders on 4-game slide

The Associated Press

March 16, 2019 03:20 AM

New York Islanders (41-22-7, second in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (24-37-10, seventh in the Atlantic Division)

Detroit; Saturday, 1 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit heads into the matchup with New York after losing four in a row.

The Red Wings are 13-18-5 on their home ice. Detroit scores 2.7 goals per game, the fewest in the Eastern Conference. Dylan Larkin leads them with 27 total goals.

The Islanders are 16-8-1 against opponents from the Metropolitan Division. New York is last in the Eastern Conference shooting 28.5 shots per game. In their last matchup on Dec. 15, New York won 4-3. Mathew Barzal recorded a team-high 2 points for the Islanders.

TOP PERFORMERS: Larkin leads the Red Wings with 27 goals and has totaled 62 points. Anthony Mantha has scored three goals over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 6-4-0, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.2 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .928 save percentage.

Red Wings: 1-8-1, averaging two goals, 3.5 assists, three penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while giving up four goals per game with a .891 save percentage.

Red Wings Injuries: Dylan Larkin: day to day (lower body), Mike Green: out for season (illness), Jonathan Ericsson: day to day (lower body), Justin Abdelkader: day to day (undisclosed).

Islanders Injuries: Robin Lehner: day to day (upper body), Johnny Boychuk: day to day (upper body).

