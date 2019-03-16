Sports

Davis scores 19 to lift NC Central past NC A&T 65-63

The Associated Press

March 16, 2019 12:26 AM

NORFOLK, Va.

Raasean Davis had 19 points as North Carolina Central narrowly beat North Carolina A&T 65-63 in the Mid-Eastern Conference tourney semifinals on Friday night.

Randy Miller, Jr. had 17 points for NC Central (17-15). Zacarry Douglas added eight rebounds.

Kameron Langley had 14 points and 10 assists for the Aggies (19-13). Terry Harris added 14 points. Ibrahim Sylla had 10 points.

