Gore looks forward to sharing Bills backfield with McCoy

FILE - In this Dec. 30, 2018, file photo, Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy (25) rushes against the Miami Dolphins during the first half of an NFL football game in Orchard Park, N.Y. Running back Frank Gore sees nothing funny about teaming up with McCoy in Buffalo to form the NFL's oldest backfield. Instead, Gore sees no reason why the pair of 30-somethings can't continue their lengthy run of dominance. Adrian Kraus, File AP Photo