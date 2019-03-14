Plaisance leads New Orleans past Lamar 76-72 in quarterfinal

It has been an odd NFL offseason for great wide receivers. Antonio Brown made it so clear that he was willing to play anywhere other than Pittsburgh that the Steelers were willing to accept just two draft picks from the Raiders in return. Odell Beckham Jr. didn't mind playing in New York, but the Giants apparently minded him playing for them; they traded him and pass rusher Olivier Vernon to the Browns for two draft picks, a safety, and a guard. The Giants are rebuilding, ostensibly anyway, and the last thing a rebuilding team wants is a great, young player whom it had signed last August to a five-year contract.