NCAA selection show 2019: Time, TV channel, watch online to see Tournament field reveal

It’s that time of the year again. On Sunday, the field of 68 for the NCAA Tournament will be unveiled with the selection show on CBS.

Selection Sunday is going back to its old format after a one-year detour of announcing the teams in alphabetical order. This year, CBS is back to spending the one-hour show running through the bracket from top to bottom, revealing each matchup in order.

Selection show time, details

The selection show is set to begin at 6 p.m. EST and run for an hour from CBS Studios in New York. The format change comes a year after a rash of criticism and a significant ratings drop for CBS.

Which TV channel is the selection show on?

The selection show airs on CBS at 6 p.m. EST following the Big Ten championship, which tips off at 3:30 p.m. EST

How can I watch the selection show online?

Fans can also watch the selection show through NCAA March Madness Live. The bracket will be unveiled live at CBSSports.com or on the NCAA March Madness Live app, which is available in the App Store and Google Play store.

Selection show preview

Thirty-two berths to the NCAA Tournament are predetermined by conference tournaments heading into the selection show, which leaves 36 spots up in the air heading into the waning hours of Selection Sunday. The North Carolina State Wolfpack, Clemson Tigers, Florida Gators, Ohio State Buckeyes, Indiana Hoosiers and Texas Longhorns are some of the high-profile teams on the bubble heading into the weekend.

The other big storyline will be the fight for the No. 1 seeds. Could the Atlantic Coast Conference really get three No. 1 seeds with the Virginia Cavaliers, North Carolina Tar Heels and Duke Blue Devils? Will the Gonzaga Bulldogs still get a No. 1 seed after losing in the West Coast Conference tournament? Will the Kentucky Wildcats or Tennessee Volunteers grab one of the coveted top seeds?

At 7 p.m. EST, all will be known and March Madness will officially be underway with the NCAA Tournament set to begin Tuesday with the First Four in Dayton, Ohio.