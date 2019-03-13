South Florida native Lamar Jackson records Instagram video of himself driving 105 MPH

South Florida native Lamar Jackson, who is a quarterback with the Baltimore Ravens, recorded a video of himself driving 105 MPH and, apparently, without a seat belt, according to TMZ Sports.
The outlet reported Jackson, who starred at Boynton Beach High and the University of Louisville, posted the video to his Instagram story on Tuesday before later deleting it.
In the first part of the 42-second video, the seat belt light clicks on in his car and then around the 25-second mark, the outlet highlights his speedometer reading 105 miles per hour.
The clip can be seen below:
Jackson became the Ravens’ starting quarterback last season, and the franchise later traded Joe Flacco to the Denver Broncos.
