Sports

South Florida native Lamar Jackson records Instagram video of himself driving 105 MPH

By Jason Dill

March 13, 2019 03:15 PM

Lamar Jackson accepts Kentucky Sports Figure of the Year award

Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson, quarterback for the University of Louisville, accepted the Lexington Herald-Leader's 2016 Kentucky Sports Figure of the Year award at Wednesday night’s 2017 Bluegrass Sports Awards banquet in Lexington.
By
Up Next
Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson, quarterback for the University of Louisville, accepted the Lexington Herald-Leader's 2016 Kentucky Sports Figure of the Year award at Wednesday night’s 2017 Bluegrass Sports Awards banquet in Lexington.
By

South Florida native Lamar Jackson, who is a quarterback with the Baltimore Ravens, recorded a video of himself driving 105 MPH and, apparently, without a seat belt, according to TMZ Sports.

The outlet reported Jackson, who starred at Boynton Beach High and the University of Louisville, posted the video to his Instagram story on Tuesday before later deleting it.

In the first part of the 42-second video, the seat belt light clicks on in his car and then around the 25-second mark, the outlet highlights his speedometer reading 105 miles per hour.

The clip can be seen below:

Jackson became the Ravens’ starting quarterback last season, and the franchise later traded Joe Flacco to the Denver Broncos.

Sports Pass for $30 per year

Get unlimited access to all Miami Herald sports stories and videos for $30

#READLOCAL

Jason Dill

Sports reporter Jason has covered high school, college and pro sports since joining the Bradenton Herald in 2010. He’s won Florida Press Club awards for sports feature and column writing. He currently writes college and pro sports stories for the McClatchy East Region real-time team.

  Comments  