FC Barcelona helps make Parkland hero’s dream of seeing his favorite team play a reality

A little more than a year since the deadliest school shooting in Florida’s history, one of the victims that took five bullets from shooter Nikolas Cruz, who confessed to the crime, in order to save at least 20 other students is having a special time across the Atlantic Ocean.
Anthony Borges is attending Wednesday’s Champions League match between FC Barcelona and Lyon at Spain’s Camp Nou stadium.
Borges was a Barca academy student in 2016 in Lauderhill, Florida.
After hearing his story, FC Barcelona vice president Manel Arroyo visited Borges at his home during his recovery and invited him to visit the Camp Nou, according to the club.
That invitation was accepted as the Parkland hero, who is a Barca fan, is having his dream fulfilled with his first visit to the Camp Nou.
Borges and his family visited the stadium Wednesday. First team players such as Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Gerard Pique and others signed a Barcelona jersey with Anthony’s name on it.
The club tweeted Borges and his family will meet the first team players at their training session and see the club’s museum on Thursday.
But first, he’ll see Barca battle Lyon in the second leg of their Round of 16 UEFA Champions League tie.
It’s quite the remarkable turnaround after his life was altered just 13 months ago. The Herald previously reported Borges was shot in both legs, one bullet went through his back and his left upper thigh bone was shattered.
A GoFundMe page raised more than $930,000 from more than 26,000 donations as of Wednesday morning.
