Pavelski’s late goal lifts Sharks over Jets 5-4

Joe Pavelski scored with 3.6 seconds left, lifting the San Jose Sharks to a 5-4 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday night in a matchup of division leaders.
Gustav Nyquist had two goals for San Jose (43-19-8), giving him three in his six games since being traded to the Sharks in late February. Marc-Edouard Vlasic and Marcus Sorensen also scored.
Aaron Dell made 21 saves as San Jose remained undefeated in March with its sixth straight win.
Mathieu Perreault had a goal and an assist for Winnipeg (40-25-4), which dropped to 12-5-2 against the Pacific Division this season. Andrew Copp, Bryan Little, and Kyle Connor also scored, and Connor Hellebuyck stopped 31 shots.
