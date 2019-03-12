Ajayi lifts South Alabama over Arkansas St. 75-67

Josh Ajayi had 22 points as South Alabama defeated Arkansas State 75-67 in the first round of the Sun Belt Conference Tourney on Tuesday night. Kory Holden added 20 points for the Jaguars.
Ajayi hit 8 of 10 from the free throw line. He added nine rebounds.
Trhae Mitchell had 13 points, 13 rebounds and eight blocks for South Alabama (16-16). Herb McGee added 12 points and six assists.
Ty Cockfield II had 21 points for the Red Wolves (13-19). Grantham Gillard added 12 points and 10 rebounds. Marquis Eaton had 10 points and seven rebounds.
