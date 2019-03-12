Inter Miami owner and soccer legend David Beckham gets pranked with ugly statue

Soccer legend David Beckham, an owner of MLS expansion club Inter Miami CF, recently had the Los Angeles Galaxy cement his legacy to that club with a statue depicting him.
Beckham, though, was pranked before appearing at the statue unveiling ceremony inside the Galaxy’s stadium in front of fans ready for their season opener.
Late Late Show host James Corden pulled off the prank involving actors and a fake statue with a camera crew to document it all.
In the video below, the prank’s process began two months earlier with their props department at CBS. Beckham, who hadn’t seen the finished product yet, was at the Galaxy’s stadium to get a sneak peak in a private showing.
That’s where the prank took flight with an actor getting one of the club’s Beckham starred at, Manchester United, wrong by saying, “Man City.” That actor also referred to Beckham as “Dave” instead of “David.”
Later, the prank shows an actor posing as the statue’s architect and Beckham didn’t notice it wasn’t the real person. The statue’s unveiling wasn’t a thrilling moment for Beckham with all the features going awry.
“Look at how long my arms are,” Beckham says of the fake statue that didn’t capture his likeness. “I honestly look like Stretch Armstrong.”
Chris Klein, one of Beckham’s former LA Galaxy teammates and club president, was in on the prank as a video package of Beckham’s Galaxy highlights showed some of his lowlights, too.
By the end, a forklift accidentally knocked the fake statue over, breaking it and having Beckham tell the driver he did him a favor. That’s when Corden appeared and laughter ensued as the prank was revealed.
Watch the entire clip below:
