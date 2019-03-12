Basketball teams fought near the end of their playoff game. Now both are paying the price

Two high school basketball teams got into a fight near the end of a playoff game late last week.
The result? Both teams are done for the season.
The game, which was captured on video by NBC Sports Chicago, saw Farragut leading North Lawndale in the final minute. That’s when Farragut’s Donovan Jones attempted a dunk and as he hung on the rim for a split-second, he’s undercut by a trailing North Lawndale player. That flung Jones to the ground awkwardly and led to his teammates to defend him, which led to the melee featuring both teams and some fans that spilled onto the court.
Here’s the video:
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Bradenton Herald
#ReadLocal
The Illinois High School Association disqualified both teams for their role in the scuffle.
”The conclusion of tonight’s IHSA Class 3A Boys Basketball Sectional Final at North Lawndale High School in Chicago between North Lawndale High School and Farragut Career Academy was marred by a fourth quarter fight involving players and fans from both schools,” IHSA executive director Craig Anderson said in a statement on the IHSA website. “The game was postponed while the gym was cleared of all spectators, and the teams were sent to their respective locker rooms. After speaking to game management and the game officials, the IHSA ruled the contest a double-forfeit and it was never concluded. No team will advance to Tuesday’s Super-Sectional game, and DePaul College Prep will advance to the Class 3A State Final field. These are never easy decisions to make, but we believe it is the correct one. It is vital that we continue to send the message that incidents like this at high school contests will not be tolerated. They are unacceptable in society, no less a high school sporting event.”
Comments