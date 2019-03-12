Sports

Watch the ACC Network’s promo. And what was used from Florida State and Miami

By Jason Dill

March 12, 2019 01:16 PM

The ACC Network is set for launch Aug. 22, but advertising for the new cable network started Tuesday to coincide with the ACC men’s basketball tournament through ESPN.

The promo’s slogan is, “We Do This,” and there is a 60-second spot featuring all 15 schools in the ACC, three different 30-second spots and 10-second spots for each team.

Florida State and Miami are represented with familiar items: the Seminoles’ sod cemetery and Hurricanes’ turnover chain are featured in the different spots.

You can watch FSU’s portion here and Miami’s portion here.

The full 60-second promo is here.

