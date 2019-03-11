AP sources: Busy Bills agree to sign 4, including Gore

FILE - In this Sept. 9, 2018, file photo, Houston Texans cornerback Kevin Johnson (30) leaves the field during the second half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, in Foxborough, Mass. A person with direct knowledge of discussions has confirmed to The Associated Press that the Buffalo Bills have agreed to sign free agent cornerback Kevin Johnson. The person spoke to The AP on Monday, March 11, 2019, on the condition of anonymity because the signing won't be official until the NFL's new year begins Wednesday. Stew Milne, File AP Photo