Rosenthal brings closer mentality to back of Nationals ‘pen

FILE - In this March 1, 2019, file photo, Washington Nationals pitcher Trevor Rosenthal throws during the third inning of an exhibition spring training baseball game against the Miami Marlins, in Jupiter, Fla. Rosenthal made the All-Star team when he had a career-high 48 saves for St. Louis in 2015. But the 28-year-old right-hander had Tommy John surgery late in the 2017 season and was released by the Cardinals that November. He held a showcase for teams last October, and then finalized a $7 million, one-year deal with the Nationals in November that could be worth $30 million over two years if he becomes the closer and regularly finishes games. Jeff Roberson, File AP Photo