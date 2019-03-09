Kane and the Blackhawks visit the Stars

Chicago Blackhawks (28-30-9, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Stars (35-27-5, seventh in the Western Conference)
Dallas; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Patrick Kane leads Chicago into a matchup against Dallas. He ranks second in the NHL with 96 points, scoring 40 goals and recording 56 assists.
The Stars are 21-10-2 at home. Dallas has allowed 36 power-play goals, killing 82.2 percent of opponent chances.
The Blackhawks are 10-6-3 against division opponents. Chicago ranks eighth in the league averaging 3.3 goals per game, led by Kane with 40. In their last meeting on Feb. 24, Dallas won 4-3.
TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Seguin leads the Stars with 61 total points, scoring 27 goals and adding 34 assists. Jamie Benn has recorded six goals and totaled 7 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.
LAST 10 GAMES: Blackhawks: 5-5-0, averaging 10.4 points, 3.9 goals, 6.5 assists, 2.6 penalties and 5.5 penalty minutes while giving up 4.3 goals per game with a .871 save percentage.
Stars: 6-4-0, averaging 6.7 points, 2.6 goals, 4.1 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game with a .944 save percentage.
Stars Injuries: Mats Zuccarello: out (broken arm), Radek Faksa: day to day (upper body).
Blackhawks Injuries: Cam Ward: out (knee).
