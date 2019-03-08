State Playoff Glance

Game 1: Bryant, Bye
Game 2: Cabot 56, Har-Ber 48
Game 3: Bentonville, Bye
Game 4: North Little Rock 49, Springdale 47
Game 5: Fayetteville, Bye
Game 6: Northside 52, Bentonville West 47
Game 7: Conway, Bye
Game 8: Rogers 53, Central 50
Game 9: Bryant 73, Cabot 39
Game 10: Bentonville 59, North Little Rock 56
Game 11: Northside 63, Fayetteville 58
Game 12: Conway 69, Rogers 41
Game 13: Bryant 71, Bentonville 49
Game 14: Northside 64, Conway 52
Game 15: Northside 44, Bryant 41
Game 1: Marion 60, Benton 39
Game 3: Lake Hamilton 53, Jonesboro 51
Game 5: Hall 67, Alma 53
Game 2: Parkview 58, Greenbrier 52
Game 4: Pine Bluff 51, Vilonia 48
Game 7: Maumelle 64, Russellville 43
Game 6: Hot Springs 69, Nettleton 54
Game 8: West Memphis 63, El Dorado 52
Game 9: Marion 58, Parkview 50
Game 10: Lake Hamilton 48, Pine Bluff 45
Game 11: Hall 73, Hot Springs 47
Game 12: West Memphis 63, Maumelle 51
Game 13: Marion 60, Lake Hamilton 46
Game 14: Hall 43, West Memphis 43
Game 15: Marion 57, Hall 54, OT
Game 1: Mills University Studies, Bye
Game 2: Dardanelle 41, Camden Fairview 39
Game 3: Monticello, Bye
Game 4: McClellan 78, Ozark 68
Game 5: Pottsville, Bye
Game 6: Westside 72, Star City 66
Game 7: Blytheville, Bye
Game 8: Magnolia 64, Morrilton 56
Game 9: Mills University Studies 49, Dardanelle 29
Game 10: McClellan 58, Monticello 54
Game 11: Westside 62, Pottsville 60
Game 12: Magnolia 63, Blytheville 61
Game 13: Mills University Studies 66, McClellan 62
Game 14: Magnolia 66, Westside 39
Game 15: Mills University Studies vs. Magnolia, 5:15 p.m.
Game 1: Drew Central 73, Rivercrest 65
Game 3: Harding Academy 64, McGehee 62, OT
Game 5: Baptist Prep 83, Elkins 69
Game 2: Booneville 84, Waldron 72
Game 4: Mayflower 76, Charleston 67
Game 7: Valley Springs 64, Fountain Lake 55
Game 6: Ashdown 66, Tuckerman 48
Game 8: Osceola 59, Central 50
Game 9: Drew Central 45, Booneville 44
Game 10: Mayflower 58, Harding Academy 54
Game 11: Ashdown 68, Baptist Prep 66
Game 12: Osceola 62, Valley Springs 60
Game 13: Drew Central 70, Mayflower 59
Game 14: Ashdown 73, Osceola 60
Game 15: Ashdown 69, Drew Central 40
Game 1: Marked Tree 57, Eureka Springs 44
Game 3: Clarendon 68, Flippin 30
Game 5: Quitman 77, Junction City 68
Game 2: Lafayette County 77, Pangburn 55
Game 4: White County Central 68, Hampton 57
Game 7: England 57, Parkers Chapel 36
Game 6: East Poinsett County 59, Yellville-Summit 50
Game 8: Earle 66, Mountainsburg 47
Game 9: Lafayette County 81, Marked Tree 76
Game 10: Clarendon 56, White County Central 36
Game 11: East Poinsett County 68, Quitman 46
Game 12: England 70, Earle 63
Game 13: Clarendon 89, Lafayette County 67
Game 14: England 66, East Poinsett County 47
Game 15: Clarendon vs. England, 1:45 p.m.
Game 1: Izard County 87, Jasper 36
Game 3: County Line 66, Western Grove 39
Game 5: Nevada 72, Timbo 68
Game 2: Dermott 65, Bradford 52
Game 4: Concord 59, Bradley 50
Game 7: Mt. Vernon-Enola 61, Kirby 59
Game 6: Deer 72, Calico Rock 66
Game 8: Hillcrest 62, The New School 53
Game 9: Izard County 92, Dermott 71
Game 10: County Line 63, Concord 53
Game 11: Nevada 89, Deer 48
Game 12: Hillcrest 62, Mt. Vernon-Enola 47
Game 13: Izard County 75, County Line 46
Game 14: Nevada 56, Hillcrest 38
Game 31: Izard County 67, Nevada 46
