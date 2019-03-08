LA Rams sign veteran safety Eric Weddle to 2-year deal

FILE - In this Dec. 30, 2018, file photo, Baltimore Ravens free safety Eric Weddle walks onto the field before the team's NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns in Baltimore. The Los Angeles Rams have signed veteran safety Weddle to a two-year deal, the team announced Friday, March 8, 2019. Weddle has been chosen for six Pro Bowls during a 12-year NFL career spent with San Diego and Baltimore. The Ravens cut him Tuesday. Nick Wass, File AP Photo