Clemson no longer ACC doormat after turnaround under Butler

FILE - In this Jan. 31, 2019, file photo, Clemson head coach Amanda Butler reacts during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Notre Dame, in Clemson, S.C. Clemson is 18-11 after 13 straight losing seasons. The Tigers have gone 9-7 in ACC games after winning a total of nine ACC games the previous five years. It’s happened with first-year coach Amanda Butler, who took a season off after spending 10 years at Florida as head coach. Clemson is projected to make the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2002. Richard Shiro, File AP Photo