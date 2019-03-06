Arizona State at Arizona highlights the Pac-12 week

FILE - In this Feb. 28, 2019, file photo, UCLA guard Jaylen Hands, center, celebrates after hitting a 3-point shot as center Moses Brown, left, and guard Kris Wilkes follow during the second half of the teams' NCAA college basketball game against Southern California in Los Angeles. UCLA won 93-88 in overtime. . The Bruins’ sophomore guard has been one of the conference’s best players all season and was named player of the week after finishing with 21 points and 10 assists in UCLA’s win over rival USC. Mark J. Terrill, File AP Photo