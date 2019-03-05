Merrill leads Utah St. past Colorado St. 100-96 in OT

Sam Merrill had a career-high 38 points as Utah State stretched its winning streak to seven games, narrowly beating Colorado State 100-96 in overtime on Tuesday night.
Quinn Taylor had 18 points for Utah State (25-6, 15-3 Mountain West Conference). Neemias Queta added 12 points. Justin Bean had 10 points for the road team.
Utah State is undefeated (4-0) when scoring at least 100 points this season.
J.D. Paige scored a career-high 29 points and had six assists for the Rams (12-18, 7-10). Kris Martin added 20 points and 10 rebounds. Nico Carvacho had 19 points and nine rebounds.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Bradenton Herald
#ReadLocal
The Aggies improve to 2-0 against the Rams for the season. Utah State defeated Colorado State 87-72 on Jan. 19. Colorado State finishes out the regular season against UNLV at home on Saturday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Comments