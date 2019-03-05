Sports

Blackhawks goalie Ward sidelined by right knee injury

The Associated Press

March 05, 2019 08:23 PM

Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Cam Ward (30) defends a shot against the San Jose Sharks during the first period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Sunday, March 3, 2019.
Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Cam Ward (30) defends a shot against the San Jose Sharks during the first period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Sunday, March 3, 2019. Jeff Chiu AP Photo
Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Cam Ward (30) defends a shot against the San Jose Sharks during the first period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Sunday, March 3, 2019. Jeff Chiu AP Photo
CHICAGO

The Chicago Blackhawks say goalie Cam Ward has a right knee injury and will not participate in hockey activities for seven to 10 days.

Ward was in net for a loss at San Jose on Sunday. He is 14-11-4 with a 3.72 goals-against average and .893 save percentage in 30 games.

The Blackhawks — 12th in the Western Conference with 63 points — host Buffalo on Thursday.

Chicago recalled goalie Collin Delia from the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League on Tuesday. The 24-year-old rookie has made 15 appearances with Chicago and agreed last month to a contract extension through 2021-22.

Two-time All-Star and Stanley Cup champion goalie Corey Crawford recently returned after being sidelined since mid-December because of a concussion.

  Comments  