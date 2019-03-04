Oilers, Sabres sagging despite being led by McDavid, Eichel

FILE - In this Feb. 15, 2019, file photo, Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid (97) brings the puck up the ice against the Carolina Hurricanes during the first period of an NHL hockey game, in Raleigh, N.C. Oilers captain Connor McDavid acknowledges how the constant losing has begun to wear on him. In Buffalo, Sabres captain Jack Eichel grew frustrated in saying he can't pinpoint a reason for his team's long string of inconsistency. What's become abundantly clear, as the top-two picks in the 2015 draft meet in Buffalo on Monday, March 4, 2019, is it takes more than one so-called "generational" star to transform a losing team into a contender. Karl B DeBlaker, File AP Photo