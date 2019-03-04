After upsetting Houston, UCF basketball earns first ranking since Obama administration

For the first time since the 2010-11 season, UCF’s men’s basketball team is the Associated Press Top 25.
The Knights (22-6) edged Auburn for the No. 25 spot in the AP rankings after their upset victory over American Athletic Conference rival Houston, who slipped to No. 12 in the latest poll, on Saturday.
The Cougars were ranked No. 8, and had only lost once prior to Saturday’s home loss to the Knights. With the victory, UCF didn’t just crack the AP rankings for the first time since Barack Obama was president, but also made a convincing case for an at-large berth with two regular-season games remaining.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Bradenton Herald
#ReadLocal
UCF plays Cincinnati at home Thursday before playing at Temple on Saturday. The AAC tournament is the following week with the NCAA’s Selection Sunday show airing March 17 to reveal this year’s tournament field.
The Bearcats defeated the Knights on Feb. 21 by five points.
Comments