Sports

University gets nearly $1 million to revive baseball program

The Associated Press

March 04, 2019 12:08 AM

AKRON, Ohio

The University of Akron has received a nearly $1 million gift from a former university baseball player and his wife to help revive its baseball program.

The Akron Beacon Journal reports the university announced the gift from William and Mary Skeeles in a campus newsletter last week.

The university says the money will go toward renovating the baseball stadium's playing surface as part of a $2 million project to improve the Zips' stadium.

The baseball program will return in 2020.

Former UA President Scott Scarborough ended baseball as a varsity sport in July 2015 as part of the school's $40 million in budget cuts.

George Van Horne, senior associate athletics director for development and marketing, called the improvements to the field a recruiting advantage for the program.

